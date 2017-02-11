Pooh the Cat gets a pair of bionic legs in Bulgaria

In this image made from video, Pooh, a stray cat who lost his back legs in a car accident, walks on his hind bionic paws, in Sofia, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. A cat named Pooh has been given a new lease of life in Bulgaria, becoming the country's first "bionic cat" with a pair of prosthetic hind legs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHI-TV Terre Haute.