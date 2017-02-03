Pooh the bionic cat seeks new home in...

Pooh the bionic cat seeks new home in Bulgaria

Wednesday Feb 1

A cat named Pooh who lost his back legs in a road accident is back on a set of bionic feet after groundbreaking surgery in Bulgaria. The one-year-old stray was found injured in the countryside near the city of Pleven in April.

