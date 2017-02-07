Plamen Panchev: TEZ Gives Successful Example of Business-Education Link in Bulgaria

Central and local authorities provide substantial cooperation to Trakia Economic Zone , the industrial zone conglomerate near Plovdiv , Plamen Panchev , founder of TEZ and head of Cluster TEZ, has told Novinite. He is also a construction entrepreneur who heads the Board of Directors and Sienit Holding AD, an important name on the Bulgarian construction market and one of the key partners in TEZ, the first Bulgarian zone with targeted assistance from the state.

