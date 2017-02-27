NY Times: In Bulgaria, a Businessman Who Talks (and Acts) Like Trump
After Donald Trump 's surpising victory in the US eletion, Bulgaria has become one of the formerly Communist countries in the East going through a surge of populist politicians, the New York Times has noted in a profile of businessman Veselin Mareshki. The Varna-based entrepreneur, who owns a pharmaceutics chain, fuel stations and other businesses, will run in March 26's early election with his party called Volya , or "Will".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.
