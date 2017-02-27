NY Times: In Bulgaria, a Businessman ...

NY Times: In Bulgaria, a Businessman Who Talks (and Acts) Like Trump

Saturday Feb 25 Read more: Sofia News Agency

After Donald Trump 's surpising victory in the US eletion, Bulgaria has become one of the formerly Communist countries in the East going through a surge of populist politicians, the New York Times has noted in a profile of businessman Veselin Mareshki. The Varna-based entrepreneur, who owns a pharmaceutics chain, fuel stations and other businesses, will run in March 26's early election with his party called Volya , or "Will".

Chicago, IL

