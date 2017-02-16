Nineteen Independent Candidates Runni...

Nineteen Independent Candidates Running in Bulgaria's Early Election

Wednesday Read more: Sofia News Agency

There are at least 19 independent canndidates who have submitted their registration paper to the Central Election Commission prior to the early election in Bulgaria. Nine of these are members of Normalna Darzhava party of former BSP lawmaker Georgi Kadiev , which was denied registration for the snap vote.

Chicago, IL

