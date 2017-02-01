New Russian-Bulgarian pact gives acce...

New Russian-Bulgarian pact gives access to more carriers

Russian and Bulgarian government representatives have upgraded the states' bilateral air services pact, allowing two designated carriers on key routes. The talks in Sofia on 24-25 January discussed the "significant" increase in traffic between the two countries, says a record of the meeting released by Russian air transport regulator Rosaviatsia.

