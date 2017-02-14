Mayor of Bulgaria's Galiche Released on Bail
Chokov was imposed a bail of 10 000, while the measure ruled for his son, Martin Chokov, was changed from detention to house arrest. The Specialized Court of Appeals took the decision after the two had spent nearly eight months in detention during the pre-trial proceedings against them.
