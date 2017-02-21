Max said to be experiencing financial difficulties
Bulgarian telecoms operator Max Telecom is reportedly experiencing financial troubles, with the company said to be facing a closure by 31 March due to financial insolvency, Nixanbal writes. According to unconfirmed reports, the service provider - which has been on the lookout for a strategic investor since February 2014 - has substantially reduced its workforce and has closed down all of its own shops, with a number of subscribers complaining of issues with the 4G network.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TeleGeography CommsUpdate.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu...
|Feb 19
|zika the great
|12
|Inside Europe's Balkan Tinderbox
|Feb 1
|SerbVictoryOverUS...
|1
|National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a...
|Dec '16
|Christian Taliban
|1
|Clinton-lands
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|63
|The Balkans: Clinton-lands
|Nov '16
|George
|14
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC