Max said to be experiencing financial difficulties

Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: TeleGeography CommsUpdate

Bulgarian telecoms operator Max Telecom is reportedly experiencing financial troubles, with the company said to be facing a closure by 31 March due to financial insolvency, Nixanbal writes. According to unconfirmed reports, the service provider - which has been on the lookout for a strategic investor since February 2014 - has substantially reduced its workforce and has closed down all of its own shops, with a number of subscribers complaining of issues with the 4G network.

