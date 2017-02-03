Mad Minute stories from Friday, Febru...

Mad Minute stories from Friday, February 3rd

A New Jersey convenience store called Dawa has been sued by Wawa. Pennsylvania-based Wawa, which has more than 700 convenience stores in six states, filed a trademark infringement lawsuit last week against the store in Paterson, saying Dawa is taking advantage of its hard-earned reputation.

