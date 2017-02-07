Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bulgaria' - US Official
Macedonian officials have expressed their outrage at comments from United States Congressman Dana Rohrabacher , who told an Albanian TV station Macedonia should be divided and its creation was a failed project. Its territories should be divided between neighboring states, Kosovo and Bulgaria included, Macedonian media quote him as telling Albania 's Vizion Plus TV.
Read more at Sofia News Agency.
