Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bulgaria' - US Official

Macedonian officials have expressed their outrage at comments from United States Congressman Dana Rohrabacher , who told an Albanian TV station Macedonia should be divided and its creation was a failed project. Its territories should be divided between neighboring states, Kosovo and Bulgaria included, Macedonian media quote him as telling Albania 's Vizion Plus TV.

