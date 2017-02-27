Ghana defender Samuel Inkoom expresse...

Ghana defender Samuel Inkoom expresses delight over Bulgaria move

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: GhanaSoccerNet.com

The right-back is looking forward to his debut for Vereya on Sunday when they face giants Ludogorets in the Bulgarian top-flight. This comes after Ghana's leading football news website GHANAsoccernet.com exclusively revealed the deal on Friday and he has expressed his gratitude.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaSoccerNet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu... Feb 19 zika the great 12
News Inside Europe's Balkan Tinderbox Feb 1 SerbVictoryOverUS... 1
News National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a... Dec '16 Christian Taliban 1
News Clinton-lands Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 63
News The Balkans: Clinton-lands Nov '16 George 14
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 2
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,429 • Total comments across all topics: 279,200,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC