French and German socialists divided by CETA vote

Thursday Feb 16

The European Parliament's vote on ratifying CETA, the EU-Canada trade agreement, revealed the deep divisions among socialists across the EU, in particular in the "engine of Europe" - France and Germany. MEPs backed CETA yesterday with 408 MEPs in favour and 254 against; 33 abstained.

Chicago, IL

