Freedom House: Bulgaria Ranked as 'Free', but Gets EU's 2nd Worst Result
Bulgaria ranks as "Free" according to Freedom in the World 2017, Freedom House 's annual report on political rights and civil liberties. However, the country has been given 80 points, the lowest score after Hungary among EU member states.
