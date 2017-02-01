Freedom House: Bulgaria Ranked as 'Fr...

Freedom House: Bulgaria Ranked as 'Free', but Gets EU's 2nd Worst Result

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Sofia News Agency

Bulgaria ranks as "Free" according to Freedom in the World 2017, Freedom House 's annual report on political rights and civil liberties. However, the country has been given 80 points, the lowest score after Hungary among EU member states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inside Europe's Balkan Tinderbox Wed SerbVictoryOverUS... 1
News National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a... Dec '16 Christian Taliban 1
News Clinton-lands Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 63
News The Balkans: Clinton-lands Nov '16 George 14
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 2
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Serbian police 'not harassing Bulgarians' (Dec '08) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Fort Hood
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,057 • Total comments across all topics: 278,517,374

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC