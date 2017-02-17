EP Ruling on Bulgarians in Albania Sp...

EP Ruling on Bulgarians in Albania Sparks Negative Reaction from Macedonian Media

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Sofia News Agency

A European Parliament document calling on Albania to recognize a Bulgarian minority and legally enshrine its rights has prompted a harsh response in Macedonian media. Macedonian news website Dnevnik.mk has described the EP move as "surprising".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu... Feb 15 Kosovo is Serbia 11
News Inside Europe's Balkan Tinderbox Feb 1 SerbVictoryOverUS... 1
News National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a... Dec '16 Christian Taliban 1
News Clinton-lands Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 63
News The Balkans: Clinton-lands Nov '16 George 14
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 2
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,090 • Total comments across all topics: 278,992,908

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC