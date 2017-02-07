Bulgaria's Socialists, preparing for ...

Bulgaria's Socialists, preparing for general election, promise to boost economy

The Bulgarian Socialist Party pledged to speed up economic growth and fight corruption when it presented its programme on Sunday for the early parliamentary election in March. Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev arrives for a meeting with European Council President Donald Tusk in Brussels, Belgium, January 30, 2017.

Chicago, IL

