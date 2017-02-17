Bulgaria's interim government finds many irregular defence contracts
Bulgaria's new interim government has found that over half the defence procurement contracts signed last year were irregular and is examining nine of them on suspicion of fraud, its prime minister said today . The government launched checks at ministries it took over last month from centre-right GERB-led coalition that resigned after its candidate lost the presidential election in November.
