Bulgaria's Govt Dismisses Half of Regional Governors, Appoints New Ones

Fourteen of the twenty-eight regional governors of Bulgaria have been replaced, the cabinet has said after a regular meeting. There will be new governors in Blagoevgrad, Varna, Veliko Tarnovo, Vratsa, Kardzhali, Kyustendil, Lovech, Silistra, Sofia-region, the capital Sofia, Targovishte, Haskovo, Shumen, and Yambol.

