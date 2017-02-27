Bulgaria's centre-right keeps narrow lead over Socialists - poll

Bulgaria's centre-right GERB party retains a slim lead over its main political rival, the Socialists, a month before an early parliamentary election, a survey by independent pollster Alpha Research showed on Monday. Presidential candidate for GERB party Tsetska Tsacheva and Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borissov react to the result of the exit polls during a presidential election in Sofia, Bulgaria, November 13, 2016.

