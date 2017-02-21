Bulgarian side FC Vereya confirm signing Ghana international Samuel Inkoom
He will become the first Ghanaian player to have played for the club after completing his medical in Stara Zagora. Inkoom has told GHANAsoccernet.com that he has agreed four months deal with the Bulgarian club who are currently 9th on the league table.
