Bulgaria Wants Recognition for Ethnic Kin in Albania

Bulgaria's European Parliament deputies want the chamber to discuss the issue of the Bulgarian minority in Albania, and managed to get the question included in the draft resolution on Albania scheduled for debate on 14 February, Balkan Insight reports . Andrey Kovachev, a deputy for the center-right European People's Party grouping, says ethnic Bulgarians in eastern Albania number from 50,000 to 100,000.

