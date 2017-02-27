Bulgaria Remains Among 12 Countries S...

Bulgaria Remains Among 12 Countries Subject to Special Monitoring

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: Sofia News Agency

The European Commission has established yet again an extreme imbalance in Bulgaria's economy. The country remains among the 12 EU member-states which are subject to special monitoring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu... Feb 19 zika the great 12
News Inside Europe's Balkan Tinderbox Feb 1 SerbVictoryOverUS... 1
News National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a... Dec '16 Christian Taliban 1
News Clinton-lands Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 63
News The Balkans: Clinton-lands Nov '16 George 14
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 2
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,429 • Total comments across all topics: 279,200,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC