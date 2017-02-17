Bulgaria Mourns over National Hero's Death
Levski was a historic figure of tremendous importance for the freedom movement in Bulgaria in the late 19th century, while the country was still a part of the Ottoman Empire. Celebrations began on Saturday, February 18, across the country, and notably in his hometown Karlovo, while official commemorations in Sofia are due on Sunday.
