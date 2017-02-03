Bulgaria 'Lacked the Manliness' to Build South Stream, Putin Says
Russian President Putin said on Thursday his country didn't feel offended about Bulgaria and other countries' decision not to carry through the South Stream gas pipeline project due to their lack of "manliness". Meeting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest, he said Moscow was ready to return to the project - abandoned in December 2014 - but only if "guarantees" were provided.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.
