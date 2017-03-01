British Boy in Severe Condition after...

British Boy in Severe Condition after Jacuzzi Incident in Bulgaria

Monday Feb 27

A 4-year-old boy from the UK is still in a severe condition after begin sucked into a jacuzzi in a Bulgarian Black Sea hotel, the Bulgarian National Radio. The trauma inflicted on the boy is "very serious", with the boy still being left in shock, two days after the incident, a doctor is quoted as saying.

Chicago, IL

