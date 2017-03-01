Brit girl, 4, fighting for life after...

Brit girl, 4, fighting for life after getting sucked into hot tub at hotel

The tot was rushed to hospital in Varna, a city on the Black Sea, where she has needed emergency surgery. Distraught Nicola, originally from Waterlooville in Hampshire, said part of her intestine has had to be removed and she is now in an induced coma.

