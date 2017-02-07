Borhani, Giveh examples to Iranian women
Maedeh Borhani and Zeinab Giveh, the first Iranian women to play professional volleyball outside their country, are easy to recognize -- they play in hijab scarves and long leggings. "We are proud that we are the first Iranian women who can play in Europe and make history for Iran," Borhani told AFP.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu...
|19 hr
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|5
|Inside Europe's Balkan Tinderbox
|Feb 1
|SerbVictoryOverUS...
|1
|National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a...
|Dec '16
|Christian Taliban
|1
|Clinton-lands
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|63
|The Balkans: Clinton-lands
|Nov '16
|George
|14
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ...
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ...
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC