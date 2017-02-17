Azerbaijan to meet energy needs of Bu...

Azerbaijan to meet energy needs of Bulgaria

The Bulgarian Energy Ministry told BGNES that Azerbaijan is planned to launch gas supplies to Bulgaria by early 2020, while the construction of the Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria will be completed by late 2019. IGB is expected to be connected to the Trans Adriatic Pipeline , a core pipe of the Southern Gas Corridor that will bring Azerbaijani gas to Europe.

