Austrian Ambassador Roland Hauser Tops Novinite.com's Personalities in the News Poll

Austria's Ambassador to Sofia Roland Hauser has turned out to be the most popular personality in Novinite's 2016 poll. Mr Hauser has been exceptionally active in initiatives held all around Bulgaria, always committed to asserting its European culture and past.

Chicago, IL

