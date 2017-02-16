Afghan Minors Rejected by Bulgarian V...

Afghan Minors Rejected by Bulgarian Village Also Expelled from Elsewhere

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Sofia News Agency

Two Afghans who arrived in Bulgaria as accompanied minors but were refused accommodation in the village of Shiroka Laka , were subsequently turned down from other places, media reports suggest. The two boys, aged under 18, were to move into a care home in Shiroka Laka , a village in Southern Bulgaria, but some locals voiced concerns they might commit crimes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu... Wed Kosovo is Serbia 11
News Inside Europe's Balkan Tinderbox Feb 1 SerbVictoryOverUS... 1
News National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a... Dec '16 Christian Taliban 1
News Clinton-lands Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 63
News The Balkans: Clinton-lands Nov '16 George 14
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 2
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,130 • Total comments across all topics: 278,941,444

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC