Wizz Air's traffic grows 23% in December as it adds new routes from Hungary
Budget eastern Europe-focused airline Wizz Air reported 23% growth in passenger numbers for December, as it announced new routes to and from Hungary. Passenger numbers last month rose to 1.87m from 1.52m in December 2015, as the load factor - which gauges how full the planes actually are - ticked up to 87.3% from 85.1%.
