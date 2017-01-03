Wizz Air, 23 million passengers carri...

Wizz Air, 23 million passengers carried in 2016

Wizz Air, the largest low-cost airline company in Central and Eastern Europe, announced that it has completed another remarkable year, with a record number of passengers, with the massive expansion of the transport network and with the global recognition of the quality of services and business. Over the past 12 months Wizz added nine aircraft to the fleet, has increased the offer by 17 new destinations and has expanded the steadily growing network with more than 100 new routes.

