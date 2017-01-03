Weather Administration: Code Orange for extreme cold weather in Bucharest
Bucharest will enter on Monday under a Code Orange warning for extreme cold weather, the forecast for the night between Monday and Tuesday being of minus 20 to minus 18 centigrade, Gabriela Bancila, representative of the National Weather Administration , announced. "ANM will issue an update of the previous warning - Code Yellow for extreme cold weather this morning, and this implies the area of Bucharest entering a Code Orange warning for extreme cold weather from today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a...
|Dec 28
|Christian Taliban
|1
|Clinton-lands
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|63
|The Balkans: Clinton-lands
|Nov '16
|George
|14
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ...
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ...
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Serbian police 'not harassing Bulgarians' (Dec '08)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|6
|Europe's New State (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Koolman
|1,813
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC