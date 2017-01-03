Weather Administration: Code Orange f...

Weather Administration: Code Orange for extreme cold weather in Bucharest

Bucharest will enter on Monday under a Code Orange warning for extreme cold weather, the forecast for the night between Monday and Tuesday being of minus 20 to minus 18 centigrade, Gabriela Bancila, representative of the National Weather Administration , announced. "ANM will issue an update of the previous warning - Code Yellow for extreme cold weather this morning, and this implies the area of Bucharest entering a Code Orange warning for extreme cold weather from today.

Chicago, IL

