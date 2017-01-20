Two pianist to perform at Music On Su...

Two pianist to perform at Music On Sunday in Qualicum Beach

It has been a while since The Old Schoolhouse Arts Centre has presented the always exciting two-piano format, and they are happy to remedy that with two highly-respected Vancouver area pianists. Pianists Anna Levy and Rosemary O'Connor will be performing at TOSH on Sunday, Jan. 15 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Anna Levy received her bachelors and master of music degree in piano from the State Academy in Sofia, Bulgaria in 1980.

