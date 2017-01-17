Twitter

In quickly evolving developments over the past few days, Greece announced on Wednesday its first highly pathogenic H5N8 avian influenza detection, with the virus also suspected in a spate of outbreaks in Bulgaria. Meanwhile, H5N6 and H7N9 activity sparked actions to curb the viruses in different parts of China, while outbreaks in Japan and South Korea continue to take a toll and several countries in Europe, India, and Israel continue to battle more outbreaks from H5N8 as well as other strains.

