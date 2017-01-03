Traffic Still Paralyzed in Several Ea...

Traffic Still Paralyzed in Several Eastern Bulgarian Regions over Snow

The Shumen-Varna stretch of the Hemus motorway , connecting Western Bulgaria to the Black Sea, has been restored for cars weighing up to 3.5 tons. In Dobrich, all roads of the republican network, with the exception of the Varna-Durankulak road, have been closed down.

