Tough Road Conditions, Power Outages in NE Bulgaria

Snowfall and snowdrifts on the roads, low temperatures and disruption in electricity supply in several northeastern Bulgarian regions are still being addressed, outgoing Regional Development Minister Lilyana Pavlova has said. "The teams will put forth their effort into opening roads to the maximum," Pavlova has added in this week's first morning briefing of the crisis team that deals with the aftermath of heavy snowfall and a cold snap throughout the country.

