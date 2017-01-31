The approach the EU should take to th...

The approach the EU should take to the Western Balkans

The European Union's approach to the Western Balkans is much the same as its approach to North Africa and the Middle East: prioritising stability. As a result, the Union risks aligning itself with increasingly illiberal and authoritarian regimes and mistaking their power for stability.

Chicago, IL

