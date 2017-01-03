Snowstorms wreak chaos in Bulgaria an...

Snowstorms wreak chaos in Bulgaria and Romania

Friday Read more: Reuters

Snowstorms paralyzed traffic and cut electricity to hundreds of thousands of people in Bulgaria on Friday while forcing atomic energy producer Nuclearelectrica in neighboring Romania to shut down its No. 1 reactor.

