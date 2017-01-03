Snowstorms wreak chaos in Bulgaria and Romania
Snowstorms paralyzed traffic and cut electricity to hundreds of thousands of people in Bulgaria on Friday while forcing atomic energy producer Nuclearelectrica in neighboring Romania to shut down its No. 1 reactor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a...
|Dec 28
|Christian Taliban
|1
|Clinton-lands
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|63
|The Balkans: Clinton-lands
|Nov '16
|George
|14
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ...
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ...
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Serbian police 'not harassing Bulgarians' (Dec '08)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|6
|Europe's New State (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Koolman
|1,813
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC