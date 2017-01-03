Snowfall in Bulgaria Partly Paralyzes...

Snowfall in Bulgaria Partly Paralyzes Railway Traffic

Some trains have suffered delays of several hours due to the heavy weather conditions, Bulgaria's state-owned carrier says. The Sofia-Karlovo-Varna train will be 200 minutes late this afternoon , while the night train from Sofia to Varna via Gorna Oryahovitsa arrived 318 minutes late.

