Severe Weather Warning in Most of Bulgaria
Strong winds combined with sub-zero temperatures are expected all northwestern regions, namely Vidin, Montana, Vratsa and Pleven, according to the National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology . Winds will be combined with heavy snowfall in all coastal regions, namely Dobrich, Varna and Burgas, but also in Shumen.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a...
|Dec 28
|Christian Taliban
|1
|Clinton-lands
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|63
|The Balkans: Clinton-lands
|Nov '16
|George
|14
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ...
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ...
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Serbian police 'not harassing Bulgarians' (Dec '08)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|6
|Europe's New State (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Koolman
|1,813
