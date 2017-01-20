Severe Weather Warning in Most of Bul...

Severe Weather Warning in Most of Bulgaria

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Sofia News Agency

Strong winds combined with sub-zero temperatures are expected all northwestern regions, namely Vidin, Montana, Vratsa and Pleven, according to the National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology . Winds will be combined with heavy snowfall in all coastal regions, namely Dobrich, Varna and Burgas, but also in Shumen.

Chicago, IL

