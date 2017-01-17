Russia Warns of 'Maidan' over Bulgarian President's Inauguration, MPs Pick Up
A state-funded think tank in Russia has alleged that Maidan-style protests will be staged "in the center of Sofia" before Bulgarian President-elect Rumen Radev takes up the office on Sunday. In a piece published by RIA Novosti agency on the day Radev was sworn in, Igor Pshenichnikov, the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies ' advisor to the director, warns "mass demonstrations" will be held on Saturday, January 21, that will aim at destabilizing Bulgaria to the benefit of certain parties.
