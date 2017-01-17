Russia Warns of 'Maidan' over Bulgari...

Russia Warns of 'Maidan' over Bulgarian President's Inauguration, MPs Pick Up

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Sofia News Agency

A state-funded think tank in Russia has alleged that Maidan-style protests will be staged "in the center of Sofia" before Bulgarian President-elect Rumen Radev takes up the office on Sunday. In a piece published by RIA Novosti agency on the day Radev was sworn in, Igor Pshenichnikov, the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies ' advisor to the director, warns "mass demonstrations" will be held on Saturday, January 21, that will aim at destabilizing Bulgaria to the benefit of certain parties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a... Dec 28 Christian Taliban 1
News Clinton-lands Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 63
News The Balkans: Clinton-lands Nov '16 George 14
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 2
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Serbian police 'not harassing Bulgarians' (Dec '08) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 6
News Europe's New State (Feb '08) Jul '16 Koolman 1,813
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,103 • Total comments across all topics: 278,156,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC