Russia to Guarantee Belene Nuclear Reactors Are Properly Stored
Russian energy giant Rosatom will ensure that reactors for the abandoned Belene nuclear power plant will be properly stored after being received by Bulgaria, media outlets report. The obligation will be sealed in a contract between Rosatom and Bulgaria's state-owned National Electricity Company, according to Capital daily.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.
