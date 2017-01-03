Record-High Electricity Consumption in Bulgaria
All necessary measures for preventing power cuts and limited supply of electricity have been taken, announced outgoing energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova. State enterprises Kozloduy NPP and Maritsa Iztok 2 , which are obliged to sell a certain amount of electricity on the stock exchange, will stop doing so in order to ensure electricity supply on the internal market.
