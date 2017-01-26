President Radev Appoints Bulgaria's C...

President Radev Appoints Bulgaria's Caretaker Cabinet

President Rumen Radev will present the composition, structure and priorities of the future caretaker government on January 27 at 10:00 hrs at an official ceremony at Dondukov 2, reported the press service of the head of state. With a decree , Radev has appointed the caretaker government of the Republic of Bulgaria.

