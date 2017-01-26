President Radev Appoints Bulgaria's Caretaker Cabinet
President Rumen Radev will present the composition, structure and priorities of the future caretaker government on January 27 at 10:00 hrs at an official ceremony at Dondukov 2, reported the press service of the head of state. With a decree , Radev has appointed the caretaker government of the Republic of Bulgaria.
