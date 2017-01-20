Passenger Traffic at Frankfurt Airport Exceeds 60 Million Mark Again

New December passenger record achieved at FRA - Cargo volumes show significant growth - Group airports in Fraport's international portfolio report mixed results In 2016, Frankfurt Airport served a total of 60,792,308 passengers, thus surpassing the 60 million passenger mark once again and remaining almost at the previous year's level . Following a slowdown in the summer period of 2016 caused by geopolitical factors, passenger traffic clearly picked up again towards the end of the year.

