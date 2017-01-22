New Bulgaria president pledges post t...

New Bulgaria president pledges post to continuity, democracy

Sunday Jan 22 Read more: The Washington Post

SOFIA, Bulgaria - Rumen Radev has assumed office as Bulgaria's new president after an inauguration ceremony in front of the landmark Alexander Nevski cathedral in Sofia. In his first speech as president, Radev underscored the idea of continuity and pledged to work for a "united society in the name of democracy."

Chicago, IL

