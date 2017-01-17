Netherlands bids to hosts EU drugs ag...

Netherlands bids to hosts EU drugs agency, replacing Britain

Yesterday

The Dutch government on Wednesday joined several other European Union states in bidding to become the host country of the European Medicines Agency once Britain leaves the bloc. The London-based EMA has a workforce of about 900.

