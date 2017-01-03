Need for Belene To Be Analysed by Bul...

Need for Belene To Be Analysed by Bulgarian Academy of Sciences

Thursday

Next week, Bulgaria's Energy Ministry will sign a contract with the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences for the preparation of an analysis as to whether Bulgaria needs new nuclear capacity, as understood by the statement of outgoing Minister Petkova on bTV on Thursday morning. Petkova pointed out that after Bulgaria did pay Russia the amount ruled by the Arbitration Court in Geneva, it is now time to be sensible about energy.

Chicago, IL

