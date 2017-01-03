Mayor of Bulgaria's Galiche Placed un...

Mayor of Bulgaria's Galiche Placed under House Arrest

Read more: Sofia News Agency

A court ruled on Monday the mayor of Galiche village, Tsenko Chokov , is to be released from custody and placed under house arrest for health reasons. The Specialized Criminal Court of Bulgaria took into account a medical report saying the arrest of Chokov, indicted on charges of running an organized criminal gang in his village, "unlocked" some old diseases and caused some new ones.

