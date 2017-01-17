Massive human smuggling gang foiled in multinational operations led by Istanbul police

Istanbul police's human smuggling bureau has exposed a massive smuggling gang that operates in a number of European states and facilitates the illegal travel of both national and foreign migrants as well as criminals to Western European countries. In partnership with the anti-human smuggling offices of 13 countries, Istanbul police conducted operations in recent weeks on several addresses to capture 40 suspects of the gang; a court arrested 35 of them in the ongoing multi-national investigation.

